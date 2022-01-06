Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes near Nicaraguan coast - GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck near the coast of Nicaragua on Thursday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 49 kilometers (30.45 miles), GFZ said.

