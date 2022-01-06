Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes near Nicaraguan coast - GFZ
Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 22:11 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck near the coast of Nicaragua on Thursday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The quake was at a depth of 49 kilometers (30.45 miles), GFZ said.
