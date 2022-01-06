Left Menu

Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes near Nicaraguan coast - GFZ

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 22:11 IST
  • Nicaragua

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck near the coast of Nicaragua on Thursday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 49 kilometers (30.45 miles), GFZ said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

