Budget 2022-23: NDMC to stop purchasing petrol/ diesel buses

Stopping purchase of petrol and diesel based passenger vehicles, setting up over 100 e-charging stations in its area, common payment portal for all its services and smart bus queue shelters are among the projects announced by New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC in its budget for 2022-23.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 17:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Stopping purchase of petrol and diesel based passenger vehicles, setting up over 100 e-charging stations in its area, common payment portal for all its services and smart bus queue shelters are among the projects announced by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in its budget for 2022-23.

''NDMC continues to take lead in pollution mitigation measures and has resolved to stop purchase of petrol or diesel based passenger cars and will acquire electric cars in future, converting its existing fleet too in a phased manner. NDMC has already introduced more than sixty e-charging stations in its area and is augmenting by more than 100 in this year itself,'' the civic body chairman Dharmendra said in his budget speech on Friday.

''A fleet of the E-Scooter is planned to be deployed in this year complementing the smart bikes. Its cycle-in-city scheme is expected to put in place dedicated cycle tracks in facilitating office goers to cycle to work in a safe and enjoyable manner. To reduce the dust pollution intensive tree washing is being continued. ''Mist sprayers have been deployed at central park with more coming up and mechanical road sweepers have proven to be very effective in mitigating dust in air. Green strips are being developed at a fast pace so that entire brown space is covered leaving little scope for dust pollution,'' he added.

NDMC is going to implement Pay-Gov common payment portal for all services of NDMC in FY 2022-23. Block- Chain based applications in areas of Birth and Death Registration, Estate and Property Tax will be completed by March 31.

''The total receipts of the Budget Estimates (BE) 2022-23 are Rs 4381.43 Crore against Rs 3814.30 Crore provided in Revised Estimate (RE) 2021-22. The actual receipts in 2020-21 were Rs 3915.79 Crore. The BE 2022-23 for the revenue receipts are Rs 3842.78 Crore against Rs 3336.45 Crore provided in RE 2021-22 and actual of Rs 3126.44 Crore in 2020-21,'' he said. ''The BE 2022-23 for capital receipts are Rs 538.64 Crore against Rs 477.85 Crore provided in RE 2021-22 and actual of Rs 789.35 Crore in 2020-21. The total expenditure for BE 2022-23 are Rs 4202.48 Crore against Rs 3678.45 Crore provided in RE 2021-22 and actual of Rs 3236.70 Crore in 2020-21.

''The BE for revenue expenditure in 2022-23 are Rs 3525.82 Crore against 3276.37 Crore provided in RE 2021-22 and actual of Rs 3061.07 Crore in 2020-21. The capital expenditure is projected at Rs 676.65 Crore in BE 2022-23 against Rs 402.09 Crore in RE 2021-22 and actual of Rs 175.63 Crore in 2020-21,'' he added.

