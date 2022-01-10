MP: SDO, patwari held in Sagar, Ujjain for bribery

A sub divisional officer from Sagar and a patwari from Ujjain were held in Madhya Pradesh on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes, officials said.

In the first case, Public Works Department (PWD) SDO Mulayam Prasad Ahirwar was caught while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in his office in Sagar to clear bills of a contractor connected to construction of indoor stadiums in Khurai and Malthone towns, the Lokayukta's Superintendent of Police Rameshwar Singh Yadav said.

In another trap, patwari Mahendra Dargode was caught while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 in a private office in Mahidpur in Ujjain for issuing a land document, EOW Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Kaithwas said.

