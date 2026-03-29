Justice Triumphs: Acquittal in 2004 Cantt Firing Case Celebrated by Advocate Romil Sagar

In a significant legal development, Advocate Romil Sagar hailed the acquittal of all accused in the 2004 Cantt firing case as a triumph for justice. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Sagar elaborated on the case's timeline and emphasized that the charges, originally filed by Mukhtar Ansari, were proven to be false.

The case dates back to 2004 when an FIR was lodged by Mukhtar Ansari accusing Brijesh Singh and a convoy coming from Varanasi of indiscriminate firing. On review, the allegations were unfounded, resulting in the acquittal of the accused, including former MLC Brijesh Singh. The court cited lack of evidence in its decision.

Mukhtar Ansari, who played a central role in the initial accusations, passed away in 2024 after a series of legal challenges. Before his demise, he faced convictions in unrelated kidnapping and murder cases, as well as for document forgery. His son, Umar Ansari, was also involved in forgery controversies, adding to the family's legal woes.