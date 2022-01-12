Science News Roundup: Like a fish out of water? Israeli team trains goldfish to drive
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Like a fish out of water? Israeli team trains goldfish to drive Goldfish are capable of navigating on land, Israeli researchers have found, after training fish to drive. The team at Ben-Gurion University developed an FOV - a fish-operated vehicle.
Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 18:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Like a fish out of water? Israeli team trains goldfish to drive
Goldfish are capable of navigating on land, Israeli researchers have found, after training fish to drive. The team at Ben-Gurion University developed an FOV - a fish-operated vehicle. The robotic car is fitted with lidar, a remote sensing technology that uses pulsed laser light to collect data on the vehicle's ground location and the fish's whereabouts inside a mounted water tank.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ben-Gurion University
- Israeli
Advertisement