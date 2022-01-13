Maha CM greets people on Makar Sankranti

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday greeted the people of the state on the eve of Makar Sankranti festival and urged citizens to avoid crowds in view of coronavirus and strive to overcome challenges posed by the pandemic.

In his message, Thackeray said the relationship between the Earth and the Sun teaches us to deal with transition.

''Makar Sankrant gives the message of acceptance of transition and change,'' he said.

The CM appealed to citizens to take care of their health and overcome challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

''Let's take care of each other. Avoid crowds. Let's wish each other a healthy and prosperous life,'' Thackeray stated.

He pointed out that the coronavirus crisis has been raging in the world for the last two years, ''but we are moving forward and trying to break the chain of the infection''.

Makar Sankranti (generally celebrated on January 14) marks the end of the winter solstice month and beginning of longer days on account of the Sun's northward journey. It is a major harvest festival celebrated across India under different names and traditions.

