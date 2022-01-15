Fire near New Jersey chemical plant spreads thick smoke
A large chemical fire burned through the night and into Saturday morning in northern New Jersey, its smoke so heavy that it was detected on weather radar and seen and smelled in neighbouring New York City.The fire at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant in Passaic spread to multiple buildings and threatened their collapse, officials said.
- Country:
- United States
A large chemical fire burned through the night and into Saturday morning in northern New Jersey, its smoke so heavy that it was detected on weather radar and seen and smelled in neighbouring New York City.
The fire at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant in Passaic spread to multiple buildings and threatened their collapse, officials said. Water from firefighter hoses froze in cold weather and made the environment slick and hazardous for responders.
The fire was in buildings housing plastics, pallets and chlorine, officials told NorthJersey.com.
“There have been bad fires, but this is the worst that I've ever seen,” Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said.
Residents near the blaze were advised to close their windows but were not required to evacuate.
One firefighter was taken to a hospital after being struck by debris, officials said. He was doing well, though other firefighters slipped and fell in the slick conditions, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CES 2022: Qualcomm and Microsoft partner to accelerate AR adoption
Qualcomm inks car chip deals with Volvo, Honda and Renault
Zuddl raises USD 13.35 mn funding from Alpha Wave Incubation, Qualcomm Ventures, others
Motorola Launches the moto g71 5G, Introducing Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 695 5G in India, with a 6.4” AMOLED Display, 13 5G Bands & More at Just Rs. 18,999
Zuddl raises USD 13.35 Mn in Series A led by Alpha Wave Incubation and Qualcomm Ventures