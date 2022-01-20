Gujarat: Major fire at textile printing mill, 10 workers rescued; no casualty

At least 10 workers were rescued after a three-storey textile dyeing and printing mill, located near Bardoli town in Gujarat's Surat district, caught fire early on Thursday, officials said.

As the fire is still raging, nearly 100 firemen from Bardoli, Surat city and other nearby places are involved in the firefighting operation, but the blaze has gutted the entire building, Bardoli's chief fire officer P B Gadhvi said.

''The fire broke out at the dyeing and printing mill located in Palsana area around 3.30 am and it is still raging. It has engulfed all the three floors of the unit. While majority of the workers came out safely with the help of locals after the fire started spreading, firemen rescued around 10 workers who had got stuck in the rear part of the mill. But no one was injured in the incident,'' he said.

Since it is a major fire, nearly 15 firefighting vehicles, 100 firemen from Bardoli, Surat, Sachin, Vyara, Gandevi, Navsari, Bilimora and two private firms were pressed into service since early morning, he said.

''Locals claimed that a short circuit followed by blasts of gas cylinders were responsible for the fire at the mill. Fire spread quickly because of the highly flammable chemicals, dyes and yarns. A large quantity of the ready-made garments and raw material was also gutted in the fire,'' Gadhvi said, adding that efforts are on to douse the flames.

