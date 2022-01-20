Streetscaping, beautification of 550 m stretch of Wazirabad Road to begin soon

The streetscaping and beautification of a 550-metre stretch of the Wazirabad Road in northeast Delhi is likely to begin soon as the Delhi government has provided the required estimate sanction and administrative approval for the sample project, officials said on Thursday.

The ‘sample’ stretch is a pilot for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's ambitious “Redesigning and Beautification of Roads on European Standards” programme.

Public Works Department (PWD) officials said that the government has approved an estimate of Rs 12.16 crore for the redevelopment of the sample stretch. The PWD, which is helming the project, has also issued a communique in this matter.

“…in pursuance to the proposal of Engineer-in-Chief, PWD, titled 'streetscaping of 550 Meter of Road 59 Wazirabad Road to make it model stretch of streetscaping project' with an estimated cost of Rs 12.16 crore … I have been directed to convey the administrative approval and expenditure sanction of competent authority for carrying out the above work,” PWD deputy secretary (Works) said in the notice. Officials associated with the project said that this 550-metre stretch on the Wazirabad Road is one of the nine ‘sample stretches’ that are to be redeveloped and beautified across Delhi. “Now since the estimates have been sanctioned and administrative approval have been given, work on the project will begin soon,” an official said. Last week the government had also provided estimate sanction and administrative approval for another 675-metre sample stretch on Rohtak Road (NH-10) near Tikri Border.

Under the streetscaping project the Delhi government aims to decongest, redesign and beautify 540-kilomtre of roads across Delhi.

PWD officials said that redesigning of roads will eliminate bottlenecks and improve aesthetics of the road stretch.

PWD officials said that for the project the government is redeveloping nine sample stretches measuring between 500-metre to one-kilometre at different key roads across the city and Wazirabad Road is one of them. He said that the project entails strengthening of road, enhancing its aesthetics and introducing user facilities like kiosks, benches, decorative lights and water ATMs on the road side. The PWD official said the stretch will be made pedestrian and cyclists friendly with the help of dedicated cycle tracks and wide footpaths.

