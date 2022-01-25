Yemen's internet service returns after four-day outage following air strike
Internet services were largely restored in Yemen on Tuesday, residents said, after a four-day outage following airstrikes by a Saudi-led coalition on the Red Sea city of Hodeidah, which damaged telecoms infrastructure. The Iran-aligned Houthi group's deputy foreign minister, Hussein al-Ezzi, in a Twitter post praised efforts to repair the damage and restore services.
- Country:
- Yemen Rep
Internet services were largely restored in Yemen on Tuesday, residents said, after a four-day outage following airstrikes by a Saudi-led coalition on the Red Sea city of Hodeidah, which damaged telecoms infrastructure.
The Iran-aligned Houthi group's deputy foreign minister, Hussein al-Ezzi, in a Twitter post praised efforts to repair the damage and restore services. "To all friends and loved ones: We missed you," he said.
Internet blockage observatory NetBlocks said at 1000 p.m. GMT Monday that services were starting to be restored. Seven years of conflict have divided Yemen between an internationally recognized government based in the southern city of Aden, and the Houthi group that largely controls the north.
The coalition had said its strikes on Friday were aimed at Houthi military capabilities in Hodeidah, the main landing point for the country's undersea web connection. The outage hindered money transfers by Yemenis outside the country. The war and ensuing economic collapse have pushed millions into poverty and parts of Yemen to the brink of famine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SC restrains Tripura cops from acting on notice to Twitter against journalist's tweets on violence
NCW wants actor Siddharth's Twitter account blocked over 'lewd' comment against Saina Nehwal
NCW wants actor Siddharth's Twitter account blocked over comment against Saina Nehwal
Women's commission asks Twitter to block actor Siddharth's handle for 'misogynist' comment on Saina Nehwal
Saudi bank allocates $200 mln to finance Tunisian imports of Saudi oil derivatives