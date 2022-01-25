Kremlin says watching U.S. actions over Ukraine with great concern

The Kremlin on Tuesday said Washington's actions and statements around Ukraine were escalating tensions and that Russia was watching with great concern after the United States put 8,500 troops on alert to be ready to deploy to Europe if needed.

NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, in what Russia denounced as Western "hysteria" in response to its build-up of troops on the Ukraine border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)