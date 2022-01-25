Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 on course to confirm correction, falls 10% from Jan peak

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 20:30 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 on course to confirm correction, falls 10% from Jan peak
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

The S&P 500 index tumbled on Tuesday and was on track to confirm a correction, as it shed more than 10% from its record closing high on Jan. 3, the first trading session of this year.

The benchmark index was last down 2.4% at 09:55 a.m. EST (1455 GMT).

A correction is confirmed when an index closes 10% or more lower than its record closing level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022