Centre notifies drone certification scheme

The Union government on Wednesday has notified the Drone Certification Scheme in order to develop an ecosystem that will enable simpler, faster and transparent type-certification of drones.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 17:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
By notifying the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021, which has been issued by the Ministry of civil aviation, the government's target is to make India the drone hub of the world by 2030.

Earlier, the government had already notified the airspace map, the PLI scheme and the single window DigitalSky platform, which will help the drone manufacturing industry grow in India. (ANI)

