Odd News Roundup: South Africa dog hotel offers 'six star' canine luxury; Cuban children with disabilities pet jaguars and snakes for therapy

South Africa dog hotel offers 'six star' canine luxury

Five stars is usually the most a luxury hotel can get, but one in Cape Town gives its canine guests such a pampering its owners say it deserves six. The city's Superwoof Dog Hotel provides the pooches of well-to-do South Africans with the kind of treatment many humans in poverty-stricken South Africa could only dream of.

Cuban children with disabilities pet jaguars and snakes for therapy

Baby jaguars and an intricately colored endemic boa known as the 'maja' are among the exotic animals at Cuba's national zoo that parents and teachers say provide unusually effective therapy to children with special needs. Children pet the jaguars and play with their paws, stroke the cool, moist skin of snakes and give milk to a zebu cow as part of a program aimed at helping those with special needs overcome fears, zookeepers said.

