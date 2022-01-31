Dubai firm to launch world’s first hydrogen-powered flying boat

World's first hydrogen-powered flying boat is all set to be manufactured and launched in Dubai.

Swiss startup THE JET ZeroEmission has signed an agreement with UAE-based Zenith Marine Services and US-based DWYN to manufacture and operate 'The Jet'.

''World's first hydrogen-powered flying boat, 'THE JET', set to be manufactured and launched in Dubai,'' the Government of Dubai Media Office tweeted on Sunday.

'THE JET' features cutting-edge characteristics and technologies, making it capable of flying in silence over the waters at a cruising speed of 40 knots, a statement released by the media office said.

According to the statement, the luxurious boat has a capacity of 8/12 passengers, and is equipped with two fuel cells and an air conditioner as well as other clean-tech, environmentally friendly technologies that help reduce carbon emissions.

Alain Thebault, Founder of THE JET ZeroEmission and a previously world sailing speed record holder in 2009, said: "We are pleased to make this announcement from Dubai, and be able to manufacture and launch 'THE JET', which is going to be the world's first boat to sail without noise, waves, or emissions and have the capability of flying 80cm above the waters." The announcement is a step forward for the clean-tech industry and for the start-up. The start-up has also been able to secure part of the required funding of 10 million Euros. 'THE JET's' cutting-edge fuel cell technology will be delivered in Dubai for an inaugural flight, during the next COP28 UAE preparatory meetings, which will be held in November 2023.

Dubai launched the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, under which it aims to produce 75 per cent of its energy requirements from clean sources by 2050. The strategy also aims to make Dubai a global centre of clean energy and green economy.

