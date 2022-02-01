Left Menu

Trai recommendation on 5G spectrum by March: Telecom Minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 18:13 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The telecom minister Ashwani Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's recommendation on the 5G spectrum is expected to come by March, after which spectrum auction will be held expeditiously for the rollout of the next-generation service.

The minister said the Department of Telecom is parallelly working on another auction-related process to start the spectrum auction at the earliest.

Commenting on the Union Budget 2022-23, the minister said that ''recommendation on 5G is expected by March''.

He said that the budget focuses on enhancing the research and development of indigenous technology.

The minister said that the government will make efforts for 5G services rolled out in India in 2022.

