Left Menu

Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

PKS 2131-021 is now the second known candidate for a pair of supermassive black holes caught in the act of merging. Each of the two black holes in PKS 2131-021 is estimated to be a few hundred million times the mass of our Sun.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 25-02-2022 10:36 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 10:35 IST
Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging
Image Credit: Caltech-IPAC
  • Country:
  • United States

A team of astronomers observing a supermassive black hole 9 billion light-years away have reported signs that it has a companion black hole orbiting around it. The enormous duo – called a binary – circle one another about every two years and the pair will merge in roughly 10,000 years.

Researchers at Caltech in Pasadena have been monitoring more than 1,000 blazars- supermassive black holes with jets oriented toward Earth - with the Owens Valley Radio Observatory in Northern California for 13 years as part of a general study of blazar behaviour.

They noticed a blazar named PKS 2131-021 exhibiting strange behaviour - its brightness showing regular ups and downs as predictably as the ticking of a clock. Researchers believe that this regular variation is the result of a second black hole tugging on the first as they orbit each other.

As the black holes spiral toward each other, they increasingly disturb the fabric of space and time, sending out gravitational waves across the universe, the researchers say.

PKS 2131-021 is now the second known candidate for a pair of supermassive black holes caught in the act of merging. Each of the two black holes in PKS 2131-021 is estimated to be a few hundred million times the mass of our Sun.

"This work is a testament to the importance of perseverance. It took 45 years of radio observations to produce this result. Small teams, at different observatories across the country, took data week in and week out, month in and month out, to make this possible," says Joseph Lazio at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California.

Lazio and Michele Vallisneri, both astrophysicists at NASA's JPL, provided insight into how supermassive black holes behave in a binary system and how to interpret the radio data.

More details can be found here.

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022