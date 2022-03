Building sustainable, inclusive, digital economy must take centre stage: Delhi LG on new masterplan

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday said Delhi's master plan 2041 will be notified this year and asserted that building a sustainable, inclusive, resilient, green and digital economy must take centre stage in the vision for the city's development.

Addressing the CII Delhi State Annual Session 2021-22 on the theme 'Building Better Delhi: Vision 2047', he also said for the first time provisions for night-time economy has been included in Delhi's masterplan, which is a ''critical intervention'' that can lead to several positive results.

''It can support economic activities that can thrive at night, such as cultural recreational activities, logistics, certain industries. This would also help in staggered work timings and therefore reduce congestion in streets,'' he said.

The Lt Governor said the Master Plan for Delhi 2041 is ''comprehensive, yet a comprehensible document'' that can be easily understood by the common man.

It focuses on environmental sustainability, quality livability and economic and cultural vitality, Baijal said. The Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2041 looks at addressing concerns such as affordable housing, pollution-free environment, inter-city mobility and transportation, water availability and supply, spatial advancements and revitalisation of brownfield spaces and economic vitality with full involvement of the people, he added.

Creating a '24-hour city' with a night-time economy, extensive transport infrastructure, affordable housing for all and a healthy environment to check unauthorised colonies and pollution are part of the guiding principles for the 'Master Plan of Delhi 2041'. The draft of the master plan has been put in the public domain in June 2021.

Baijal said fostering a round-the-clock city will not happen overnight and will be achieved through an incremental process.

''To begin with, certain culturally active precincts and hubs will be identified where such nigh-time activities may be permitted during certain events or festivals.

''City-wide festivals that support nightlife would also be promoted. Over time, such activities will be scaled up to cover large parts of the city,'' he said.

In his address, the L-G also said that Delhi, like the rest of the country and the world at large, was reemerging from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Master Plan of Delhi 2041' calls for affordable rental housing and residential areas with complete facilities and small format housing in the national capital over the next 20 years.

It also proposes that there should not be further growth of unauthorised colonies and there should be the development of urban villages within two years of the notification of the MPD 2041. Later in a series of tweets, Baijal said, ''The theme of this year's Conference converges with the on-going celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, and the finalization of the Master Plan for Delhi-2041''.

''Emphasized on the need to build a sustainable, inclusive and resilient Delhi with focus on non-polluting IT enabled industry,'' he tweeted.

''Appreciated CII for the stellar role played in fulfilling their 'Corporate Social Responsibility' and exhorted its member corporate entities to partner with the Civic Agencies for 'Waste-to-Wealth' initiatives in Delhi to achieve the objective of a clean and green Delhi,'' the L-G said in another tweet. PTI KND SRY

