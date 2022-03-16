NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA has extended flight operations of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter through September 2022 as the rotorcraft is on its way to setting more records, the U.S. space agency said on Tuesday.

Recently, Ingenuity completed its 21st flight, the first of at least three needed for the Red Planet rotorcraft to cross the northwest portion of a region known as "Séítah" and reach its next staging area.

In the months ahead, NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter will support the Perseverance rover's upcoming science campaign exploring the ancient river delta of Jezero Crater. Its new area of operations is entirely different from the one it has been flying over since its first flight last April.

Upon reaching the fan-shaped delta that rises more than 130 feet (40 meters) above the crater floor, Ingenuity will help determine which of two dry river channels Perseverance should take when it's time to climb to the top of the delta. Additionally, the data provided by the helicopter will also help the Perseverance team assess potential science targets.

According to NASA-JPL, Ingenuity may even be called upon to image geologic features too far afield (or outside of the rover's traversable zone), or perhaps scout landing zones and caching sites for the Mars Sample Return program.

Ingenuity's next flight is scheduled for no earlier than March 19 when the helicopter will embark on a complex journey, about 1,150 feet (350 meters) in length, that includes a sharp bend in its course to avoid a large hill.

The Ingenuity team has also made upgrades to its flight software to improve operational flexibility and flight safety.