Nine incidents of leopards entering residential areas in Japiur since April 2021: Minister

Nine incidents of leopards entering the residential areas here have been reported in the past one year, Forest Minister Hemaram Choudhary told the Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a query raised by BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf during Question Hour, Chaudhary said urban areas like Malviya Nagar, Moti Dungri and others fall in close vicinity to Jhalana forest area due to which leopards slip into residential areas.

He said nine incidents of leopards sneaking into the residential areas in Jaipur have been reported since April 1, 2021.

The minister said in order to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, the forest department has built a six-foot-tall concrete wall on most of the borderline of the Jhalana forest area in Amagarh and adjoining forest areas.

"The movement of wildlife is monitored by installing surveillance systems and camera traps. If a leopard enters a populated area, a rescue team of the department takes action, captures and releases it (leopard) in a suitable forest area," he said.

