Left Menu

Nine incidents of leopards entering residential areas in Japiur since April 2021: Minister

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-03-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 16:27 IST
Nine incidents of leopards entering residential areas in Japiur since April 2021: Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nine incidents of leopards entering the residential areas here have been reported in the past one year, Forest Minister Hemaram Choudhary told the Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a query raised by BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf during Question Hour, Chaudhary said urban areas like Malviya Nagar, Moti Dungri and others fall in close vicinity to Jhalana forest area due to which leopards slip into residential areas.

He said nine incidents of leopards sneaking into the residential areas in Jaipur have been reported since April 1, 2021.

The minister said in order to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, the forest department has built a six-foot-tall concrete wall on most of the borderline of the Jhalana forest area in Amagarh and adjoining forest areas.

"The movement of wildlife is monitored by installing surveillance systems and camera traps. If a leopard enters a populated area, a rescue team of the department takes action, captures and releases it (leopard) in a suitable forest area," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022