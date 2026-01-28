Students Demand Political Resolution Amidst Ethnic Tensions in Manipur

In a powerful demonstration of civic engagement, thousands of students marched in Churachandpur district, Manipur, voicing their demand for a political resolution for the Kuki-Zo community. This protest on Wednesday underscores local opposition to forming a popular government and calls for immediate political intervention.

The march, orchestrated by the Joint Students of Churachandpur, stretched a distance of two kilometers, from Lamka Public Ground to Tuibong. At its core was the insistence on a 'political solution and not popular government', reflecting the deep-rooted ethnic tensions plaguing the region.

A memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was submitted through the additional deputy commissioner, highlighting the urgency of resolving the ongoing conflict, which has claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands. The situation remains dire, with many citizens confined to relief camps and the state assembly under suspended animation.

