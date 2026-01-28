Tragic Plane Crash Claims Life of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra's political landscape was shaken by the tragic airplane crash on Wednesday that claimed the life of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with four others. The crash occurred near Baramati airport in Pune as Pawar was traveling to attend multiple rallies for the upcoming zilla parishad elections.

In response to the heartbreaking news, BJP president Nitin Nabin expressed profound sadness over Pawar's untimely demise. He praised Pawar for his unwavering commitment to the development of Maharashtra and the welfare of its citizens throughout his extensive political career.

Paying tribute on social media, Nabin conveyed his condolences to the bereaved Pawar family, stressing that the NDA stands in solidarity with them during this difficult time. The political fraternity and the communities touched by Pawar's work remember his dedication to the grassroots and his significant role in Maharashtra's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)