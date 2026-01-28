Left Menu

Tragic Plane Crash Claims Life of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Pune, sparking grief across the nation. Pawar was en route to address rallies for upcoming elections. BJP President Nitin Nabin expressed condolences, highlighting Pawar's dedication to Maharashtra's development and public welfare throughout his career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:06 IST
Tragic Plane Crash Claims Life of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political landscape was shaken by the tragic airplane crash on Wednesday that claimed the life of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with four others. The crash occurred near Baramati airport in Pune as Pawar was traveling to attend multiple rallies for the upcoming zilla parishad elections.

In response to the heartbreaking news, BJP president Nitin Nabin expressed profound sadness over Pawar's untimely demise. He praised Pawar for his unwavering commitment to the development of Maharashtra and the welfare of its citizens throughout his extensive political career.

Paying tribute on social media, Nabin conveyed his condolences to the bereaved Pawar family, stressing that the NDA stands in solidarity with them during this difficult time. The political fraternity and the communities touched by Pawar's work remember his dedication to the grassroots and his significant role in Maharashtra's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026