Quake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Ecuador coast, damaging buildings

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck near the coastal region of Ecuador late on Saturday, damaging buildings and striking down light poles on highways. The quake was at a depth of 40 km (25 miles), with its epicenter 9 km south-southeast of Esmeraldas, Ecuador, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 11:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The quake was at a depth of 40 km (25 miles), with its epicenter 9 km south-southeast of Esmeraldas, Ecuador, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. Videos and images shared on social media showed partially collapsed buildings and some damage inside a hospital after the temblor. Another video showed the earthquake shaking buildings and a car, driving panic-stricken dogs out into the street.

Reuters has not verified the footage. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

