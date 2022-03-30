Tiger found dead on highway in MP

A tiger was found dead on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, a forest official on Wednesday said, adding that the feline was suspected to have been hit by a speeding vehicle. After some photos and a video of the striped animal lying dead on the Nagpur highway near Batvani village went viral on social media on Tuesday night, a forest squad rushed to the spot.

A large number of people had gathered at the spot after getting to know about the tiger's death, but police and forest officials dispersed them and took the carcass into their possession. They later shifted the carcass to Pench National Park where an autopsy will be performed by veterinarians, the official said.

Prima facie, it appears the tiger was hit by a speeding vehicle leading to its death, but the exact cause will be known after the autopsy, Seoni forest division's deputy ranger Harvendra Baghel told PTI.

According to the All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, Madhya Pradesh was home to 526 tigers, the highest in any state of the country.

The state has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.

