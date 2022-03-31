(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured a significant solar flare, large eruptions of electromagnetic radiation from the Sun, on March 30, 2022. NASA has classified this flare as an X-Class flare which denotes the most intense flare.

"The Sun emitted a significant solar flare on March 30, 2022, peaking at 1:35 p.m. EST. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, which watches the Sun constantly, captured an image of the event," NASA said on Wednesday.

Solar flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals on Earth and also pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts aboard the International Space Station. However, they cannot pass through Earth's atmosphere to physically affect humans on the ground.

NASA's SDO has been watching the Sun since 2010 and has greatly contributed to the scientific community's understanding of the closest star. It hosts three scientific experiments: Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA), EUV Variability Experiment (EVE), Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI).

Update

SDO captured yet another solar flare that erupted from the Sun on March 31, 2022. However, this flare is classified as an M-Class flare. M-class flares are a tenth the size of the most intense flares, the X-class flares.

According to NASA, this mid-level solar flare peaked at 2:35 p.m. EST.