Left Menu

(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-04-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 14:14 IST
(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured a significant solar flare, large eruptions of electromagnetic radiation from the Sun, on March 30, 2022. NASA has classified this flare as an X-Class flare which denotes the most intense flare.

"The Sun emitted a significant solar flare on March 30, 2022, peaking at 1:35 p.m. EST. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, which watches the Sun constantly, captured an image of the event," NASA said on Wednesday.

Solar flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals on Earth and also pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts aboard the International Space Station. However, they cannot pass through Earth's atmosphere to physically affect humans on the ground.

NASA's SDO has been watching the Sun since 2010 and has greatly contributed to the scientific community's understanding of the closest star. It hosts three scientific experiments: Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA), EUV Variability Experiment (EVE), Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI).

Update

SDO captured yet another solar flare that erupted from the Sun on March 31, 2022. However, this flare is classified as an M-Class flare. M-class flares are a tenth the size of the most intense flares, the X-class flares.

According to NASA, this mid-level solar flare peaked at 2:35 p.m. EST.

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022