Arunachal Pradesh inks pact with WWF to develop state biodiversity strategy & action plan

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 01-04-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 19:05 IST
Arunachal Pradesh on Friday inked a pact with WWF India to develop the State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (SBSAP).

The SBSAP will align with the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework and Pakke Declaration.

An agreement between Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Board (APSBB) and WWF India was inked in New Delhi during a meeting presided by state Environment and Forest Minister Mama Natung, officials said here.

The SBSAP will be developed through multi-stakeholder consultations and a participatory approach.

''It is a big step for Arunachal Pradesh to showcase its participatory conservation initiatives and develop an inclusive action plan to secure nature’s contribution to people. The plan will reflect the state and people’s aspirations for sustainable development,'' Natung said.

The state cabinet on November 17 last year, adopted the 'Pakke Tiger Reserve 2047 Declaration on Climate Change Resilient and Responsive Arunachal Pradesh', which aims to promote 'climate-resilient development' in the state.

The announcement is the first of its kind by any state government in the country.

The 'Pakke Declaration' focuses on a multi-sectoral approach to low-emission and climate-resilient development based on five broad themes or Panch Dharas.

The meeting was attended by PCCF and Principal Secretary R K Singh, CEO of WWF India Ravi Singh, Chairman State Biodiversity Board Tayek Goi, Member Secretary of the board Koj Rinya and senior executives of WWF India, the officials added.

