Left Menu

Ukrainian prosecutor general accuses Russian forces of crimes against humanity

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on Monday many acts by Russian forces were classifiable as crimes against humanity and Ukraine was in this context investigating their actions in areas of the Kyiv region including Bucha.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 04-04-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 17:46 IST
Ukrainian prosecutor general accuses Russian forces of crimes against humanity
Iryna Venediktova Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova said on Monday that many acts by Russian forces were classifiable as crimes against humanity and Ukraine was in this context investigating their actions in areas of the Kyiv region including Bucha. Speaking on national television, Venediktova said the situation in the town of Borodyanka was the worst in the Kyiv region in terms of the number of victims. She gave no further details. Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday they were investigating possible crimes by Russian forces after finding hundreds of bodies strewn around towns including Bucha outside the capital Kyiv after the Russian withdrawal from the area.

Lavrov said the dead bodies were "staged" and that images of them and what he said was Ukraine's false version of events had been spread on social media by Western countries and Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Ukraine's version of what happened in the town of Bucha was a "fake attack" aimed at undermining Moscow, the TASS news agency reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022