Fire guts home in Palghar village; no one injured

A fire gutted a home in Biloshi village of Wada taluka in Palghar on Monday, leading to extensive damage to property and household items, an official said.

No one was injured in the incident that took place in the house of one Dundhu Patil, he added.

The blaze, which may have started due to a short circuit, was doused in an hour by firefighters, the official said.

