Odd News Roundup: Japanese robot can peel bananas cleanly, most of the time

Updated: 07-04-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 10:30 IST
Robots (Representative image) Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Japanese robot can peel bananas cleanly, most of the time

Robots in Japan are found on factory floors carrying out simple tasks or delivering food to restaurant patrons but researchers have now unveiled a robot capable of executing the delicate task of peeling a banana without squashing the fruit inside. While the dual-armed machine is only successful 57% of the time, banana peeling points to a future where machines undertake more subtle operations than moving metal parts or delivering coffee.

