Left Menu

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 08-04-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 14:22 IST
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover has taken an alternative path after spotting 'Gator-Back' rocks that could cause serious damage to its wheels. The team nicknamed them gator-back rocks because of their scaly appearance.

The rover is exploring Mount Sharp, a 5.5-kilometer-tall mountain on the Red Planet. According to the agency, on March 18, the mission team witnessed an unexpected terrain change ahead and realized they would have to turn around. The path before the Curiosity rover was carpeted with wind-sharpened rocks or ventifacts made of sandstone - the hardest type of rock the rover has encountered on Mars.

Curiosity saw these gator-back rocks on Greenheugh Pediment, a broad, sloping plain near the base of Mount Sharp that extends about 2 kilometres across. The rover then used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to survey the ventifacts.

Curiosity's wheels will be on safer ground as it leaves the gator-back terrain behind, but engineers are focused on other signs of wear on the rover's robotic arm, which carries its rock drill.

In March 2017, ventifacts chewed up the rover's wheels and since then, the mission engineers have found ways to slow wheel wear to reduce how frequently they need to assess the wheels. They also plan rover routes that avoid driving over such ventifacts including the latest gator-back rocks.

Launched in 2011, Curiosity is the largest and most capable rover ever sent to the Martian surface. The rover was designed to determine habitability - whether the planet ever had an environment able to support small life forms called microbes.

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States
4
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022