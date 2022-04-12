Left Menu

Gunmen kill family of 8 near Mexico City

Gunmen burst into a home just north of Mexico City and killed eight members of a family, including four children. Prosecutors in the State of Mexico, which borders the capital, said the shootings occurred in the township of Tultepec, just north of the capital. The shootings happened between late Sunday and early Monday.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 12-04-2022 01:16 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 01:02 IST
Gunmen kill family of 8 near Mexico City
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Gunmen burst into a home just north of Mexico City and killed eight members of a family, including four children. Prosecutors in the State of Mexico, which borders the capital, said the shootings occurred in the township of Tultepec, just north of the capital. The shootings happened between late Sunday and early Monday. Seven people died at the scene, and one woman died late at a hospital. There was no immediate information on a possible motive, but Tultepec is known for its fireworks workshops, both legal and illegal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global
4
Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022