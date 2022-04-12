Fire breaks out at DU college auditorium, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand College auditorium on Tuesday morning, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No injuries have been reported so far, the official said, adding that the fire was brought under control later.

''A call was received at 8.55 am about the blaze and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No injuries have been reported so far,'' Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services, said. The fire was doused by around 9:45 am. The cause of fire is not known yet and is being ascertained, he said.

