Left Menu

Fire breaks out at DU college auditorium, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at Delhi Universitys Ram Lal Anand College auditorium on Tuesday morning, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.No injuries have been reported so far, the official said, adding that the fire was brought under control later.A call was received at 8.55 am about the blaze and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 14:22 IST
Fire breaks out at DU college auditorium, no casualties reported
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand College auditorium on Tuesday morning, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No injuries have been reported so far, the official said, adding that the fire was brought under control later.

''A call was received at 8.55 am about the blaze and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No injuries have been reported so far,'' Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services, said. The fire was doused by around 9:45 am. The cause of fire is not known yet and is being ascertained, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022