Left Menu

WTO lowers its 2022 global trade growth forecast

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 12-04-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 16:37 IST
WTO lowers its 2022 global trade growth forecast
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Tuesday revised down its forecast for global trade growth this year to 3% from 4.7% due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war. "The economic reverberations of this conflict will extend far beyond Ukraine's borders," said WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at a press conference presenting the findings.

"It's now clear that the double whammy of the pandemic and the war has disrupted supply chains, increased inflationary pressures and lowered expectations for output and trade growth." The Geneva-based body said that global trade growth in 2023 is expected to be 3.4%, noting that these estimates are less certain than usual due to uncertainty about the conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022