Goyal reviews progress of National Industrial Corridor Development Program

Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the National Industrial Corridor Development Program and said the initiative would help support domestic manufacturing in India.

The program is a pan-India initiative involving development of 'plug and play' infrastructure which is aimed at boosting manufacturing ecosystem in the country, Goyal was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the ministry.

He was informed that the 'plug and play' infrastructure at the plot level is being developed in four cities -- Dholera (Gujarat), Shendra Bidkin (Maharashtra), Vikram Udyogpuri (Madhya Pradesh), Integrated Industrial Township (Greater Noida) and the land allotment is currently underway.

A total of 173 Plots (851 acre) have been allotted in these cities attracting investments from the companies of South Korea, Russia, China, UK, Japan and India with an investment mobilization to the tune of about Rs 16,760 crore.

The minister also directed the officials to expedite the land allotment to industrial, commercial and residential sectors in these developed cities through rigorous marketing activities and conducive land allotment policies.

The e-land management system (e-LMS) should be implemented across all the projects and continuous monitoring should be done through an integrated dashboard, he added, he added.

