Devastating Monsoon Wreaks Havoc in Afghanistan and Pakistan

In the grip of a deadly monsoon season, Afghanistan and Pakistan have witnessed tragic consequences as relentless heavy rains triggered severe flooding. In just five days, 45 people have lost their lives and 74 sustained injuries in the region, officials disclosed Monday.

The central and eastern provinces of Afghanistan, including Parwan and Maidan Wardak, have reported significant casualties and damage. Torrential downpours have sparked flash floods and landslides, obliterating a total of 130 homes, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Meanwhile, in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, houses crumbled under the weight of intense rainfall, claiming the lives of 17 individuals, notably 14 children. The United Nations has consistently highlighted both countries' vulnerability to extreme weather exacerbated by climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)