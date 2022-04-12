Skywalk, New Durga Bhawan among several facilities coming up at Vaishno Devi shrine

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the newly constituted Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) here, which discussed and approved various proposals related to facilities for the devotees to make their pilgrimage hassle-free, officials said.

The new facilities and upgradation work will ensure that pilgrims from around the world have access to state-of-the-art amenities and the connection between local economy and pilgrimage is further strengthened, the Lt Governor said.

He said efforts are being made to create modern facilities like skywalk, new Durga Bhawan, spiritual theme park and services such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag for devotees within a stipulated time-frame for a pleasant experience.

Sinha said the number of devotees from India and abroad visiting the holy shrine is continuously breaking records.

Reviewing the ongoing projects of the shrine board, Sinha directed for adhering to the timelines for the completion of ongoing projects including Durga Bhawan.

With the aim of avoiding congestion at the bhawan, inter-alia due to criss-crossing of pilgrims, it was decided to have a multidirectional flow through measures such as 'yatra queue management' (skywalk) which would be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 9.89 crore.

The project shall have a total length of about 160-170 metres and width of 2.5 metres with two rescue areas, an official spokesperson said.

While approving the proposals relating to Operation and Maintenance of Passenger Ropeway through Messrs Garaventa AG, Switzerland and Messrs Damodar Ropeways Construction Co (P) Ltd, Kolkata, the board asked the chief executive officer to ensure that there is no let up in regard to the safety of passengers.

Reviewing the proposals relating to the Slope Stabilisation Project, the Lt Governor directed that rather than going in a phased manner, the entire stabilisation work must be duly assessed and executed in one go.

The Annual Greening Plan for 2022-23 was also reviewed and approved by the board, the spokesperson said.

Keeping in view that the offerings and donations are the mainstay of the income of the shrine board and are utilised for creating infrastructural facilities for pilgrims as well as general upkeep and maintenance of the shrine, the SMVDSB has approved 'corporate donation policy'.

The policy is based on the suggestions received from time to time from various segments of devotees, the spokesperson said.

He said the proposal of the passenger ropeway between Katra and Adhkuwari for the benefit of pilgrims, particularly senior citizens, was also discussed in the meeting.

The board expressed a unanimous view that this added facility for pilgrims would certainly result in an increase in the footfall of pilgrims and benefit the local businesses and entrepreneurs, he said.

The board reviewed the Master Plan of Bhawan area, various underway projects, yatra statistics and trends and emphasised for timely completion of augmenting the facilities for pilgrims.

The board desired early appointment of a suitable incumbent to the post of director (enforcement and security) and to ensure that the post remains filled at all points of time, so as to ensure that the critical aspects of security, enforcement and crowd management are adequately addressed on a continuing basis, the spokesperson said.

Last month, the Lt Governor, who is also the chairman of the SMVDSB, reconstituted the board and nominated eight personalities from various walks of life as members for three years.

The eight members include AIMIL Pharmaceuticals Chairman K K Sharma, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj of Mumbai, retired IPS officer Ashok Bhan, retired IAS officer Baleshwar Rai and retired judge Suresh Kumar Sharma of Jammu.

