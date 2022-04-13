Left Menu

No power cuts in Goa unless there is heavy tourist footfall: minister

Goa would not see power cuts this summer unless there is heavy tourist rush in May, power minister Sudin Dhavalikar said here on Wednesday.Various global factors including lockdowns in China and the Russia-Ukraine war can affect electricity supply, he told reporters, adding that the situation in Goa was better compared to other states.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-04-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Goa would not see power cuts this summer unless there is heavy tourist rush in May, power minister Sudin Dhavalikar said here on Wednesday.

Various global factors including lockdowns in China and the Russia-Ukraine war can affect electricity supply, he told reporters, adding that the situation in Goa was better compared to other states.

“In Andhra Pradesh, industries are not running even for five hours a day sometimes due to load-shedding. We are far better,” Dhavalikar said.

“You know what is happening across the globe. There is a coal shortage because of the Russia-Ukraine war,” he said. The material needed to manufacture electricity conductors comes from Shanghai, the Chinese metropolis which is under COVID-19-induced lockdown for a month, he said. ''If load-shedding is required in Goa, it would be because of the tourism industry. We will come to know by May 15. If there is increase in tourist footfall, there may be load-shedding, if it is less, then we won't have problems,” the minister added.

