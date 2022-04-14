Left Menu

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi restaurant

A massive fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhis Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday afternoon, Delhi Fire Service officials said. Nine more fire tenders were rushed to the spot later, he said. Fire-fighting operations are underway, he said, adding the cause of fire is not yet known.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 14:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday afternoon, Delhi Fire Service officials said. No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

''We received a call about the fire at Troy Lounge and Bar on club road in Punjabi Bagh at 1.35 pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot,'' said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service. Nine more fire tenders were rushed to the spot later, he said. Fire-fighting operations are underway, he said, adding the cause of fire is not yet known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

