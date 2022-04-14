Left Menu

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 14-04-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 15:21 IST
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius
Image Credit: NASA GSFC/CIL/Adriana Manrique Gutierrez

The James Webb Space Telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) has reached its final operating temperature, dropping to less than 7 kelvins (minus 266 degrees Celsius), using its own dedicated refrigerator.

The temperature milestone was confirmed by the US space agency NASA as well as the European Space Agency (ESA) on Wednesday, April 13. The imager was developed as a 50/50 partnership between the two agencies.

"We spent years practising for that moment, running through the commands and the checks that we did on MIRI. It was kind of like a movie script: Everything we were supposed to do was written down and rehearsed. When the test data rolled in, I was ecstatic to see it looked exactly as expected and that we have a healthy instrument," said Mike Ressler, project scientist for MIRI at JPL

Why so cold?

MIRI's light-sensitive detectors, which convert infrared light signals into electrical signals for processing into images, are blind unless they are cooled below 7 kelvins. This temperature is not possible by passive means alone, so Webb carries an innovative "cryocooler" that is dedicated to cooling its detectors.

MIRI is the only mid-infrared instrument in Webb's instrument suite. Once operational, it will be capable of penetrating thick layers of dust obscuring regions of intense star birth. It will see the first generations of galaxies to form after the Big Bang, and it will study sites of new planet formation and the composition of the interstellar medium. The instrument will also observe the light emitted, reflected or transmitted by exoplanets.

However, there are still more challenges that the Webb team will have to face before MIRI can start its scientific mission. Now that the instrument has reached its final operating temperature, team members will take test images of stars and other known objects that can be used for calibration and to check the instrument's operations and functionality.

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022