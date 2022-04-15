Death toll from S.Africa floods rises to 395 - SABC
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 15-04-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 17:07 IST
- South Africa
The death toll from days of flooding on South Africa's east coast rose to 395 on Friday, up from an earlier estimate of 341.
This week's floods in Kwazulu-Natal Province have knocked out power lines, shut down water services, disrupted operations at one of Africa's busiest ports and strewn highways and beaches with debris, affecting more than 40,000 people.
