PM hails Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, says country writing new stories in cleanliness

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 11:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Asserting that new stories are being written in the field of cleanliness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan shows how public participation can fill new energy in the development of a country.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister shared a graphic detailing the achievements under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan such as construction of toilets in over 11.5 crore households and more than 58,000 villages as well as over 3,300 cities becoming open defecation free.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan directly demonstrates how public participation can fill new energy in the development of a country, Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Be it construction of toilets or disposal of waste, preservation of historical heritage or competition for cleanliness, the country is writing new stories in the field of cleanliness today,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

