PM Modi announces electric locomotive plant in tribal-dominated Dahod in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that an electric locomotive manufacturing plant with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore would be set up in the tribal-dominated Dahod district of Gujarat. Now it will give a push to Make in India as the Railways will set up a Rs 20,000 crore electric locomotive manufacturing facility here, Modi said.

PTI | Dahod | Updated: 20-04-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 17:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that an electric locomotive manufacturing plant with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore would be set up in the tribal-dominated Dahod district of Gujarat. The area, thus, will become a major center of the Make in India initiative, he said, speaking at a large gathering of members of tribal communities on the outskirts of Dahod town. "A steam locomotive workshop was established here before Independence.

Now it will give a push to Make in India as the Railways will set up a Rs 20,000 crore electric locomotive manufacturing facility here," Modi said. "Dahod will play a major role in fulfilling the demand for electric locomotives. The demand has increased in foreign countries too," he added.

