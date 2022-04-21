Left Menu

Fire erupts at 7-storey building in Mumbai's Khar area

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 15:19 IST
Fire erupts at 7-storey building in Mumbai's Khar area
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a seven-storey building in suburban Khar in Mumbai on Thursday morning, a civic official said.

While there was no report of anyone getting injured in the blaze, the fire brigade rescued four people from the terrace of the building, an official from the fire brigade said.

The fire started in a flat on the fourth floor of Nothan Villa Building on Guru Ganeshwar Marg in Khar (West) around 10.30 am.

At least eight fire engines, water tankers, ambulances and other fire-fighting equipment reached the spot, the officer said.

Four people, who were trapped in the building's terrace, were rescued by the fire brigade around 1 pm, he said. After more than two hours of efforts, the blaze has been covered from all sides and efforts are on to extinguish it, the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022