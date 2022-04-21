Left Menu

Biden drug control plan stresses harm reduction, treatment

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 15:47 IST
Biden drug control plan stresses harm reduction, treatment
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden is sending his administration's first national drug control strategy to Congress as the country's overdose death toll hit a new record of nearly 107,000 during the past 12 months.

The strategy released on Thursday is the first national plan to prioritise what's known as harm reduction, said White House drug czar Dr. Rahul Gupta.

It focuses on preventing death and illness in drug users while trying to engage them in care and treatment.

The strategy calls for changes in state laws and policies to support the expansion of harm reduction.

"All too often, these drugs wind up in communities where naloxone isn't readily available," Gupta said on Wednesday, referring to the medication that can revive users who have overdosed, "where harm reduction services are restricted or underfunded, where there are unacceptable barriers to treatment".

The American Medical Association has advocated for naloxone to be made available over the counter. Test strips that prevent overdoses by checking drugs for fentanyl and clean syringe programmes are other examples of harm reduction.

Harm reduction prevents overdoses, reduces the transmission of infectious diseases and ''as declared in a recent congressional commission report, it has bipartisan support", Gupta said.

The first physician to head the Office of National Drug Control Policy, Gupta will oversee the strategy, which also includes: — Targeting the financial activities of transnational criminal organisations that manufacture and traffic illicit drugs in the US.

— Reducing the supply of illicit drugs smuggled across US borders.

— Improving data systems and research that guide drug policy.

— Making sure the people most in danger of overdose can get evidence-based treatments, including people experiencing homelessness and those in prison or jail.

"Everyone who wants treatment should be able to get it," Gupta said.

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022