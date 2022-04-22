Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 22:05 IST
IPL Scoreboard: DC vs RR
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals here on Friday.

Rajasthan Royals Innings: Jos Buttler c Warner b Mustafizur 116 Devdutt Padikkal lbw b Ahmed 54 Sanju Samson not out 46 Shimron Hetmyer not out 1 Extras: (LB-1 W-4) 5 Total: (For 2 wickets in 20 overs) 222 Fall of wickets: 1/155 2/202 Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-47-1, Shardul Thakur 3-1-29-0, Lalit Yadav 4-0-41-0, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-43-1, Kuldeep Yadav 3-0-40-0, Axar Patel 2-0-21-0. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

