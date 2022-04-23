Left Menu

Delhi govt gives approval to repair, maintenance work of 3 flyovers

Officials should focus on removing the traffic bottlenecks that cause jams and restrict the smooth movement of commuters, Sisodia said.


The Delhi government on Saturday gave its nod for the repair and maintenance work of Nangloi, Hanuman Setu and Mayapuri flyovers in the city, according to a statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the charge of the Public Works Department (PWD), reviewed the maintenance work of Delhi flyovers on Saturday, the statement said.

He also approved the repair and restoration work of three flyovers. Repair work of six flyovers is already being carried out at a cost of Rs 52.35 crore, it said.

Sisodia asked the officials about the measures taken for the regular maintenance of flyovers and directed them to carry out the work promptly so that commuters do not face any inconvenience, the statement said.

There should not be any delay on the PWD's part in carrying out the maintenance work. Officials should focus on removing the traffic bottlenecks that cause jams and restrict the smooth movement of commuters, Sisodia said.

The PWD regularly undertakes maintenance work of Delhi flyovers. However, due to excessive traffic pressure, minor drawbacks occur in flyovers which are fixed by the repair unit, the statement said.

The six flyovers that are currently being repaired in Delhi are Pul Mithai, Okhla, Janak Setu, Oberoi-Lodhi Road-Chirag Delhi, ISBT Kashmere Gate and Nehru Nagar.

