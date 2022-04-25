New Mexico villages evacuate as fires burn uncontrolled

More villages evacuated in northern New Mexico on Sunday in the face of wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of structures.

Residents of Mora and Cleveland were told to leave after fire swept through farming villages and a resort community to the south, according to fire officials and local authorities. The blaze was the most destructive of nearly two dozen in the U.S. Southwest and raised concerns the region was in for a long, brutal fire year.

"It's devastating and out of control," Joy Ansley, San Miguel County Manager, said of the so-called Calf Canyon fire burning in mountains northeast of Santa Fe. The fire exploded on Friday during a ferocious wind storm and has destroyed a yet-untold number of homes as it burned 54,004 acres or 84 square miles.

"Many people have lost everything," New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham told a briefing on Saturday. New Mexico is experiencing summer-like fire conditions in spring after climate change lowered snowpacks and allowed larger and more extreme fires to start earlier in the year, according to scientists.

As winds dropped on Sunday firefighters were able to gain 12 percent containment of the fire, fighting to save homes around villages like Rociada and Pendaries, according to U.S. Forest Service spokesman Michael Johnson. To the northeast, a fire about 35 miles east of Taos grew to 51,982 acres or 81 square miles, forcing the evacuation of Philmont Scout Ranch and four villages.

Another uncontrolled fire burned over 3,000 acres of the Jemez Mountains about 15 miles southwest of Los Alamos, triggering evacuations in two small communities.

