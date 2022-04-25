Forced religious conversion among people of economically-weaker sections big conspiracy: Union minister

Terming religious conversion among people from economically-weaker sections ''a big conspiracy'', Union Minister Kaushal Kishore on Monday asked officials to provide assistance to them so that they are not forced change their religion.

Speaking at the 52nd foundation day of the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), the minister for housing and urban affairs also said that benefits of government schemes must reach scheduled castes (SCs) and scheduled tribes (STs).

''There are such areas where many people from economically-weaker sections are living, but they are still not getting the benefits of government schemes in a proper manner. Many people, who belong to SCs and STs, need to be provided (financial) assistance,'' Kishore said.

''I request you (officers) to identify these areas where in absence of government schemes' benefits, these people economically fall behind others,'' he said.

Taking advantage of their bad financial condition, some people convert their religion by luring them, and this is being done as part of ''a big conspiracy'', the minister pointed out.

Last month, the Haryana assembly had passed a Bill against religious conversion through force, undue influence or allurement.

Similar Bills in the recent past have been passed in BJP-ruled state, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022, if conversion is done by allurement, use of force, coercion or fraudulent means, including the use of digital mode, there is a provision for imprisonment of one to five years and a fine of not less than Rs 1 lakh.

Anyone concealing his religion with intention to marry shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than three years, which may extend to 10 years and shall be liable to fine not less than Rs 3 lakh, it states.

