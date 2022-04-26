Left Menu

U.N. expecting 8.3 mln refugees from Ukraine this year

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 26-04-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 15:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The U.N. refugee agency is expecting some 8.3 million people to flee Ukraine this year, revising up its previous projection, a spokesperson told a news briefing on Tuesday.

Shabia Mantoo said that more than 12.7 million people had fled their homes since Russia invaded Ukraine two months ago, including 7.7 million people displaced internally and more than 5 million who have fled over borders.

