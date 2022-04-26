Left Menu

Two million children at risk of starvation in Horn of Africa - U.N. aid chief

Parts of Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia are suffering their driest conditions in more than 40 years and aid agencies are seeking to avoid the repeat of a famine a decade ago that killed hundreds of thousands of people. Addressing a closed-door donor conference held in Geneva, Griffiths said the organisation had only a fraction of the money it needs to respond to the drought.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 23:02 IST
Two million children at risk of starvation in Horn of Africa - U.N. aid chief
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@OSE_Yemen)

U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday that close to 2 million children are at risk of starving to death as the Horn of Africa faces one of its worst droughts in decades. Parts of Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia are suffering their driest conditions in more than 40 years and aid agencies are seeking to avoid the repeat of a famine a decade ago that killed hundreds of thousands of people.

Addressing a closed-door donor conference held in Geneva, Griffiths said the organisation had only a fraction of the money it needs to respond to the drought. However, at the same event donors pledged nearly the entire budget amount of $1.4 billion, he said later on Twitter, thanking them for their generosity. "Let's not lose the sense of urgency to act," he said. Earlier, he had acknowledged that the Ukraine conflict risks diverting the world's attention and finances.

The European Union, which co-hosted the event, announced 633 million euros ($674.40 million)to boost food security for the region and Canada announced $73 million in funding, according to statements sent to Reuters. A fourth failed rainy season in the region is now a growing probability creating what Griffiths said would constitute "one of the worst climate-induced emergencies in its history."

Already, more than 15 million people in the region are experiencing high hunger levels and herders have lost some 3 million animals due to drought, he added in the same speech. The U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the top global climate science authority, said heatwaves, droughts and extreme rainfall would become more frequent in coming decades as temperatures continue to climb. ($1 = 0.9386 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022